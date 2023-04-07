news-txt”>

(by Ida Bini) (ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, APRIL 07 – At Easter the Vatican Museums open to the public the exhibition “Michelangelo’s love and fatigue together. The casts of the three Pietàs”, dedicated to the three famous Florentine master: Vatican Pietà, Bandini and Rondanini. The exhibition, open to the public until 6 January 2024, is set up at the entrance to the Vatican Pinacoteca and allows you to admire Buonarroti’s extraordinary plastic art through three plaster casts made between the 19th and 20th centuries.



“The exhibition was created – explains Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums – with the intention of offering the museum public food for thought through the three moving Pietàs by the great Florentine master, created in the service of the Faith”.



Thanks to the loan from the Gipsoteca of the Liceo Artistico di Porta Romana in Florence and the two artefacts from the Vatican collections, the three Michelangelo casts come together in this exhibition, which was presented in 2022 first at the Museo dell’Opera del Duomo in Florence and then at the Royal Palace of Milan.



Placed next to each other, the three precious plaster works offer the opportunity to study the evolution of Michelangelo’s art and his spiritual maturation: from his early youth, when in Rome he sculpted the classicist work of the Vatican Pietà , now in the north aisle of St. Peter’s Basilica, to the full maturity expressed in the Bandini Pietà in Florence and, after 60 years, now elderly, when he sculpted the Rondanini Pietà in the Castello Sforzesco in Milan. The cast of the Pietà of St. Peter’s in the Vatican City was made in 1975 by Ulderico Grispigni in the Cast and Plaster Laboratory of the Vatican Museums. The bust was created when the original sculpture of the Pietà was removed to be repaired after an act of vandalism in 1972. The cast of the Pietà of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, the Pietà Bandini, dates back to 1882 and the author is Oronzo Lelli. Finally, the cast of the Pietà Rondanini was commissioned in 1953 to the Milanese trainer Cesare Gariboldi, with the intention of determining the ideal location for the sculpture, which has been kept since 1952 in the Castello Sforzesco.



The exhibition is included in the exhibition itinerary of the Vatican Museums and admission is free. (HANDLE).

