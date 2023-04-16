Home » Michelle Munarriz, the artist who bets on the talent of the Colombian Caribbean
Michelle Munarriz, the artist who bets on the talent of the Colombian Caribbean

Collective work grows stronger every day, mainly in scenarios where creative disciplines are latent. That is why the barranquillera Michelle Munarrizhas dedicated a large part of his career to generating conversations that activate the artistic community of the Caribbean region from his different projects, being ‘Caribbean noise’one of the main platforms that has managed to position itself as an incubator for local talent since its creation in 2021.

His focus is mainly music. Likewise, after the lack of spaces that existed for emerging artists from the region where they could make themselves known, they created this platform to generate interest in the different artistic projects that are taking place in the region.

Listen to the interview with Michelle Munarriz:

