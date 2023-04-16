Home » SpaceX proposes cooperation in satellite communication sales to three domestic telecommunication companies
SpaceX proposes cooperation in satellite communication sales to three domestic telecommunication companies

SpaceX proposes cooperation in satellite communication sales to three domestic telecommunication companies

▲ Falcon 9 rocket carrying a SpaceX Starlink satellite (Yonhap News)

It is known that SpaceX has proposed cooperation in the low-orbit satellite communication project to the three domestic telecommunications companies. SpaceX plans to launch Starlink service in Korea within the second quarter of this year.

According to the telecommunications industry on the 16th, SpaceX proposed selling Starlink to SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus by presenting conditions such as profit distribution.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

On the 8th of last month, SpaceX established ‘Starlink Korea LLC’ to be in charge of the domestic Starlink business. SpaceX is notifying that it will start domestic satellite communication service in the second quarter of this year on the Starlink official website.

