Microbus driver reconciles with driver who threatened to kill him after an argument

Ricardo Enrique C., 35 years old, was arrested by the National Civil Police (PNC) after damaging Denis Iván PP’s vehicle and threatening to kill him.

The incident occurred last Sunday, at 12:20 noon, in the Santa Lucía neighborhood, in Soyapango. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the minibus driver drove by carrying the mirror of the victim’s vehicle.

When the owner of the damaged vehicle got out to complain to the minibus driver, he threatened to kill him and fled. However, PNC agents followed him and managed to capture him on the main street of the El Matazano neighborhood.

In the initial hearing, the Fourth Peace Court of Soyapango resolved the formal investigation of the process for the crimes of damages and threats. However, at the request of the parties, a conciliation was authorized.

The accused took responsibility for the damages and immediately gave a monetary amount to compensate for the damages. Due to the threats, he promised not to approach the victim and not to attack him again in any way.

