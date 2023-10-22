concert #3: dekker @ rhiz | February 12, 2023

A concert like a warm embrace – “Dekker” played in the Rhiz and literally made us all float with his beautiful songs!

I discovered “Dekker” as a background song in a friend’s Instagram story and was so impressed by the song snippet that I wanted to hear more. said and done. Shortly afterwards, when I spotted tour dates that would take the artist to Vienna, it was clear to me that I had to go there. So that evening I made a pilgrimage to Rhiz in Vienna and was full of anticipation to finally be able to hear my favorite songs live.

„dekkerOf course, he entered the stage with his trademark giant hat and of course with his guitar. Then he took off his shoes to stand in front of us only in polka dot socks – and then he started to play music. I was amazed at how incredibly calm everyone present was. But that’s how it should be with an acoustic set. Very quickly we heard songs that I all knew. And every time I heard a familiar song, I felt right at home and that was incredibly beautiful.

What was less nice, for me as a child of the internet generation, was that the artist was constantly bathed in red light. Red light is not really the favorite color for people who take photos and films with their devices because it distorts everything and doesn’t reveal any details. But I had to live with that – and basically it was more about the beautiful music than about a perfectly lit stage.

We really got enough beautiful music – “Dekker” sang his wonderful songs for us very gently and he played his guitar even more gently. It was very pleasant to be able to immerse yourself in your musical work and to float away mentally. everything he performed seemed so simple and easy, so natural and unobtrusive. Every song was like a beautiful butterfly fluttering by.

Fortunately, “Dekker” played all the numbers I wanted to hear, including “Small Wins” – the song that made me discover him. And for that reason alone the evening was a success for me. But in general the respectful audience was of course a blessing and very helpful in having a wonderful concert evening. Thanks!

pssst: on March 20th, 2024 Dekker will play at Chelsea, tickets are available here!

