Micron’s EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats forecasts By Investing.com

Micron's EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats forecasts

Micron's EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats forecasts

© Reuters Micron’s EPS beat expectations by $0.08 as revenue beat forecasts

Investing.com – Micron (NASDAQ: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of -$1.07, $0.08 better than analysts’ estimates of -$1.15. Revenue for the quarter was $4.01B versus consensus estimates of $3.93B.

Guidance

Micron expects Q1 2024 earnings per share of -$1.00 versus the consensus of -$0.90.

Micron sees revenues of $4.20B-$4.60B in Q1 2024 versus the consensus of $3.97B.

Micron shares closed at $68.21, up 8.08% over the past 3 months and up 33.75% over the past 12 months.

Micron has received 9 positive earnings per share revisions and 17 negative EPS revisions over the last 90 days. See Micron’s previous price-to-earnings reactions here.

According to InvestingPro, Micron’s financial health score is “in line performance.”

Check out Micron’s recent earnings performance and Micron’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expected by quarterly data in Investing.com’s Economic Earnings Calendar.

