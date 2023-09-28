Micron’s EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters Micron’s EPS beat expectations by $0.08 as revenue beat forecasts

Investing.com – Micron (NASDAQ: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of -$1.07, $0.08 better than analysts’ estimates of -$1.15. Revenue for the quarter was $4.01B versus consensus estimates of $3.93B.

Micron expects Q1 2024 earnings per share of -$1.00 versus the consensus of -$0.90.

Micron sees revenues of $4.20B-$4.60B in Q1 2024 versus the consensus of $3.97B.

Micron shares closed at $68.21, up 8.08% over the past 3 months and up 33.75% over the past 12 months.

Micron has received 9 positive earnings per share revisions and 17 negative EPS revisions over the last 90 days. See Micron’s previous price-to-earnings reactions here.

According to InvestingPro, Micron’s financial health score is “in line performance.”

