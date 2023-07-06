Microsoft Graph Toolkit: Version 3.0 ist da

CodingMicrosoft 365Microsoft Edge

Wednesday 28 June 2023

Version 3.0 of Microsoft Graph Toolkits is here: This version offers a number of new features and improvements. You can now create apps for new scenarios, such as B. selecting an item from a collection of entities, toggling between light and dark mode, switching between multiple logged-in accounts, sending chat messages in the context of your apps, selecting taxonomy items, or providing a fully functional one Seek.

This is new in version 3.0

The styling of all components has been improved to meet accessibility standards and to fully accommodate Fluent 2 and its implementation in web components. Your applications will be much more connected to the rest of Microsoft 365 with a familiar look and feel, which improves user adoption and usage of your applications. Also, the dark and light themes have been updated to be closer to the Microsoft 365 experience.

In the past, if you wanted to build SharePoint Framework applications, you had to deploy a common library component that provided a single instance of the toolkit for all web parts in the tenant. This was cumbersome, easily overlooked, and didn’t provide a good experience for applications purchased through the Store. New features allow developers to define prefixes for their components to avoid naming collisions in shared environments such as SharePoint sites. This provides developers with a mechanism to use a specific version of the toolkit in their solution without causing collisions with other solutions that may be using the toolkit.

The Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK has also been updated to version 3 to take advantage of the latest features, including support for large file uploads and better error handling.

What is the Microsoft Graph Toolkit?

The Microsoft Graph Toolkit is a collection of reusable, framework-independent components and authentication providers for accessing and working with Microsoft Graph. The components are fully functional, customizable and work with any web framework and on all modern browsers.

