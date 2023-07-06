Home » The Benefits and Proper Execution of Dumbbell Lateral Raises for Shoulder Strength
Health

The Benefits and Proper Execution of Dumbbell Lateral Raises for Shoulder Strength

by admin
The Benefits and Proper Execution of Dumbbell Lateral Raises for Shoulder Strength

Lateral Raises with Dumbbells: Strengthening the Shoulders for a Perfect Workout

July 6, 2023 (Updated July 6, 2023 | 12:12) – © breaking latest news

Lateral raises with dumbbells are considered a cult exercise when it comes to strengthening the shoulders. This essential movement primarily targets the deltoid muscles, particularly the lateral bundles. However, it also engages the trapezius and serratus major muscles, making it a valuable addition to any workout routine.

To execute lateral raises correctly, it is advised to use dumbbells weighing between 2 and 6/8 kg. Laura Puccini, a personal trainer, yoga teacher, and Pilates expert, emphasizes the importance of avoiding heavier loads due to the potential strain on the scapulohumeral joint. Puccini suggests starting the exercise by standing with good core activation, keeping the arms stretched along the trunk with palms facing the thighs.

During the movement, inhale and exhale as you raise the dumbbells to shoulder height while keeping the elbows slightly bent. When lowering the dumbbells, focus on slowing down the movement to counteract the force of gravity and activate the eccentric muscles. Puccini recommends performing three to five sets of five to 10 reps for muscle hypertrophy. Additionally, it is advisable to increase the load every three weeks for progressive improvement.

For individuals with advanced fitness levels, there is an option to increase the difficulty of the exercise. Instead of keeping the elbows at 90 degrees, try performing lateral raises with straight arms. Additionally, increasing the number of sets and repetitions can further challenge the muscles.

See also  (Video) Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, flooded streams and evacuations; the ANSA Video

The frequency of training depends on individual goals. To achieve perfectly sculpted and strong shoulders, it is necessary to train consistently at least three times a week. Consistency is vital in obtaining desired results.

Lateral raises with dumbbells not only enhance the aesthetics of the shoulders but also contribute to better shoulder stability, mobility, and overall upper body strength. Incorporating this exercise into a well-rounded workout routine will ensure comprehensive shoulder development.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. Please consult with a fitness expert or healthcare provider before attempting any new workout regimen or exercise.

You may also like

Beating the Heat: A Guide to Managing Summer...

Multiple myeloma, who it affects, the symptoms and...

Genetic engineering in food: where it could still...

How to get a 30% discount on each...

Matteo Renzi’s Weight Loss Journey: Achieving Six Kilos...

Electric cars or combustion engines: which is better...

Andalusia Reaches Maximum Capacity in Medical Training Programs,...

Atalante: first cobot in Italy that makes patients...

Personal Hospital: Artificial Intelligence in Nursing – Where...

Mint: A Natural Ally for Digestive Health and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy