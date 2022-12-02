Prescribed charges for the two officers accused in the trial for the “shipwreck of the children”, the disaster of October 11, 2013 in which 268 migrants died, including 60 minors. The second criminal section of the court of Rome has declared the crimes extinguished due to the statute of limitations against the two soldiers, the then head of the Coast Guard operations room, Leopoldo Mannaand the then Commander of the Operations Room of the Naval Squadron of the Navy, Luca Licciardi. The charges against them were manslaughter and refusal of official documents. The Deputy Prosecutor of Rome Sergio Colaiocco he had asked for acquittal during the indictment on 4 October because “there is no fraud and the procedures have been respected”.

“With this sentence, the innocence of the two defendants did not emerge. Now we will evaluate the reasons for calculating the limitation period and there are two ways: either the appeal in the criminal court or the initiation in the civil court of the action for compensation for the damage ” the lawyer commented Arthur Salernidefender of some of the civil parties.