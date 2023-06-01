Migration crisis, more than 160,000 migrants crossed the Darien jungle

Figures of the migration crisis

Venezuelans continue to be the predominant nationality, with 81,618 until May 30 of this year, followed by 31,615 Haitians and 20,029 Ecuadorians. By continent, there have been 147,044 migrants from American countries, 14,739 Asians, 4,293 Africans and 46 Europeans.

The statistics of the Panamanian Government indicate that there was a decrease in the last 15 days of this month. The authorities have warned that this drop could be attributed to the arrival of the rainy season, which runs from May to November approximately and makes it difficult to pass through the jungle, with the swelling of the rivers.

The United States also changed its immigration policy this month in an attempt to stem the growing flow of people seeking asylum in the United States, which could discourage migrants from making the dangerous journey north.

America is experiencing an unprecedented migratory crisis with the massive flow of migrants to the north of the continent in search of better living conditions. There are some 20 million people displaced “right now” in the region, according to data cited by the NGO HIAS in an interview with EFE last week.

This year, 400,000 are expected to cross the Darién, which would almost double the data for 2022, which closed with a record number of more than 248,000 people in transit.

Unicef ​​warned this week that the number of migrant minors who crossed the Darien jungle between January and April multiplied by 8, compared to the same period in 2022, reaching a “record of more than 25,000.”

The Darien Gap, one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the world, is used daily by these irregular migrants, many of them mobilized by human trafficking networks, who want to reach the United States or Canada.

This area is very dangerous, not only due to the climatic conditions typical of the jungle, but also due to the presence of armed groups, and passers-by report rapes and robberies during the journey.