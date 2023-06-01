Home » THE POISONOUS | Sportdimontagna.com
Alberto Vender (Dinamo Running Team) wins with a time of 1h04’34” the 14 km mountain running foot race (1000m d+) on the slopes of Monte Terne, in the shadow of the Schiara. In the women’s field Giulia Pol (The North face) repeats last year’s success with a time of 1h22’59”.

Alberto Vender immediately took the lead of the race behind his former teammate Marco Filosi, Luca Fabris and Lukas Mangger. On the GPM, just below Monte Terne, an audience for special occasions welcomed all the competitors. A roar celebrated the young talent of the Dinamo Running Team who passed with a good margin of advantage over Marco Filosi. In the long descent that leads to the start of the spectacular Bus del Buson, the Trentino driver gained precious seconds on his pursuers.

Vender sees the last corner in the distance and with an advantage of almost two minutes over his pursuers, he climbs the last steps that lead to the finish in the churchyard with his hands raised, stopping the clock at 1h04’34”. Behind him Filosi confirms the second position with a time of 1h06’21”. Luca Fabris climbs on the third step of the podium with 1h09’29’, Luka Mangger and Gabriele Longo finish respectively in fourth and fifth place.

In the women’s field, Giulia Pol, running for the entire duration of the race in first position, crossed the finishing line of “La Velenosa” with a time of 1h22’59”. Martina Da Rin Zanco takes second place with a time of 1h26’47”. Sara Campigotto completes the podium in 1h28’57”, while Elena Andrich and Alessia Menel are fourth and fifth.

As tradition dictates, the La Velenosa party continued until the evening and at sunset the official speaker Yuri Pianetti said goodbye to next year.

