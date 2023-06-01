Home » A recording frames Trump: in his hands top secret papers for a possible attack on Iran
A recording frames Trump: in his hands top secret papers for a possible attack on Iran

A recording frames Trump: in his hands top secret papers for a possible attack on Iran

New York – The prosecutor investigating secret documents stolen from Donald Trump in Mar a Lago has a recording of the former president talking about the cards, showing that he knew they weren’t meant to be in his hands. However, Donald still plots to reveal them, in particular a report with the plans for the possible military attack against theIranin order to contradict the version of the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley who claimed to have held him back when he thought about bombing Tehran.

