Milan can wait, on patents competencies in Monaco and Paris – Lombardy

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 18 – From June 1, as a consequence of Brexit, the proceedings of the Unified Patent Court pending in London will pass under the jurisdiction partly in Paris and partly in Munich, i.e. to the other two already existing offices . And this is because a “final decision” has not yet been reached on the creation of a new headquarters, the one that Milan would like to obtain.



“In the session of May 8, 2023 – reads the court website -, the Presidium of the Unified Patent Court decided that, starting from June 1, 2023, the proceedings pending before the central section and relating to patents in the Ipc section ( A) are assigned to the Paris office.



While those who technically fall under the Ipc section (C) are assigned to the Munich section”. So Paris will deal with the pharmaceutical and human needs (issues such as livestock, agriculture, food), while Munich with chemistry and metallurgy.



This is a provisional decision “until a final decision is taken on the creation of another section of the central division”. (HANDLE).

