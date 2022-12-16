Home News Milan, public transport strike today: Trenord trains from 9 to 13 and ATM vehicles after 18 at risk
Milan, public transport strike today: Trenord trains from 9 to 13 and ATM vehicles after 18 at risk

At 18, when the general strike on Milanese public transport began, it was the ATM itself that announced: “All subway lines remain open in Milan”. Buses and trams are also in service despite “slowdowns” caused by “heavy traffic”. The stirring is 4 hours, until 10pm.

The situation on board regional trains is different. Railway circulation for Trenord lines paralyzed today Friday 16 December from 9 to 13. Trenord staff adheres to the general strike called nationwide against the maneuver by CGIL and UIL. The repercussions were especially felt on regional rail transport with all trains on the Ferrovie Nord lines having been cancelled. The trains of the suburban lines S1, S9 and S13 are also stopped. No repercussions on the trains of the Rfi network. Trenord also informs that repercussions will also be possible at the end of the strike, therefore travelers are invited to pay attention both to the sound announcements broadcast in the stations and to the information scrolling on the monitors.

As regards the Como-Brunate funicular, still managed by the Milan transport company, the service could be interrupted between 8.30 and 12.30. Finally, Autoguidovie’s suburban buses could be affected by the agitation between 6 and 9.59 pm. The strike, as stated in a note published on the Atm website, was proclaimed “against a socially unfair budget law which penalizes the world of dependent work and humiliates the precarious areas of our country. In particular on taxation, pensions and salary treatment”.

