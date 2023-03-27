Home News Millionaire energy fraud on the estate of singer Alex Manga
by admin
Astonishment has caused the announcement of the electric power company Air-e in Atlántico, about a fraud detected in one of the farms of the renowned vallenato singer, Alex Manga.

The fraud was discovered during an operation by operators of the electric power company at the Villa Mayo farm, in Polonuevo, which is used for breeding and marketing fish.

“According to Fermín De la Hoz Torrente, Air-e’s legal services manager, the farm has 11 pools with approximately 35,000 fish for breeding and marketing. In the operation carried out by specialized technicians from Air-e, direct lines were detected outside the meter to evade payment for actual energy consumption”, published national media.

He added that there is additionally a debt close to 90 million pesos “product of the energy that could be measured.”

Sanctions for energy or other fluid fraud are typified in article 256 of the Penal Code, which establishes that “through any clandestine mechanism or by altering control systems or metering devices, appropriates electricity, water, natural gas, or telecommunications signal, to the detriment of others, will incur a prison term of sixteen (16) to seventy-two (72) months and a fine of one point thirty-three (1.33) to one hundred and fifty (150) current legal monthly minimum wages.”

“To date, the company leads with the Prosecutor’s Office about 440 criminal investigations for theft and fraud of fluids. Additionally, 183 people have been captured for the crimes of fraud of fluids and conspiracy to commit a crime,” said Air-e through a press release.

