Millionaire robbery at 21st Floor in Bogotá

It was Juan David Huertas and Pablo Megía, better known as ‘Dim’ and ‘Lorduy’ who complained about what had happened to them in their own country, something that bothered them and made them deeply sad.

“How sad that this happens to us in Colombia, but we believe that they are going to appear,” said the vocalist ‘Dim’ about the theft of the suitcase in which the musicians’ ‘in ears’ were found.

So, the artists asked their fans for help to be able to find their equipment as soon as possible, because without them it will be difficult to meet the commitments they have on their agenda.

For this, they offered a reward to those who have information and can help find where their work tools are: “Help us, collaborate with us, we are counting on you.”

