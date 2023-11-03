Titans vs. Steelers live updates: Tennessee leads 13-10 at halftime

Week 9 of the NFL begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hosting the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh is aiming to bounce back after a loss to Jacksonville in Week 8. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he was leaving the door “ajar” for quarterback Kenny Pickett, who left last week’s game late in the second quarter with a rib injury, to play Thursday, and he is indeed under center.

On the other side, Tennessee pulled off a narrow victory over Atlanta in their Week 8 matchup. Rookie QB Will Levis is back at the helm for the Titans after a dazzling debut last week, with Ryan Tannehill still sidelined due to an ankle sprain.

Here are the top moments!

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Right up the middle!

On the 10th play of the opening possession, Najee Harris ran in a 10-yard touchdown for the Steelers.

I’m going to sack you!

Tennessee got the ball into Pittsburgh territory on its first drive, thanks to Pittsburgh committing a whopping 40 yards worth of penalties. On the 13th play of the drive, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sacked Levis without his helmet, as shown below. Nick Folk salvaged the drive for the Titans with a 36-yard field goal.

Reach out!

After forcing back-to-back Pittsburgh three-and-outs, Tennessee took the lead.

On the fourth play of the drive, Levis got rid of the ball before being sacked, hitting wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 23-yard pickup. Seven plays later, running back Derrick Henry broke the plane for the Tennessee touchdown. Chris Boswell connected on a 29-yard field goal for the Steelers on the following possession.

Titans get 3

Levis connected with wide receiver Kyle Philips on back-to-back completions that combined for 45 yards, setting up an eventual 36-yard field goal from Folk as the first half concluded.

HALFTIME: Titans 13, Steelers 10

Tennessee possessed the ball for the bulk of the first half, outgaining Pittsburgh 198-142 in total yards. Meanwhile, Levis threw for 153 yards, while Pickett threw for 78 yards.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here’s how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Pittsburgh Steelers Tennessee Titans Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Facebook

X

