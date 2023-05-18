Millionaires seeks to break zero against La Equidad

Millonarios is drawing 0-0 with La Equidad for date 20 of the Betplay League.

The blue team came out with all their ‘arsenal’ to take the win and finish first in the standings.

The light blues, through the touch of the ball, are looking for options to get closer to the goal defended by Washington Ortega, who has not had many interventions during the game.

At 40 minutes into the first half, the alarms went off in the blues, as Daniel Cataño had to leave the field of play on a stretcher.

Those led by Gamero, look for balls filtered through the good foot Cataño and Silva who will look for the tip Leonardo Castro.

For its part, the insurance team will seek to win to get into the final home runs of the League.

News in development…