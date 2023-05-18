Home » Millionaires seeks to break zero against La Equidad
News

Millionaires seeks to break zero against La Equidad

by admin
Millionaires seeks to break zero against La Equidad

Millonarios is drawing 0-0 with La Equidad for date 20 of the Betplay League.

The blue team came out with all their ‘arsenal’ to take the win and finish first in the standings.

The light blues, through the touch of the ball, are looking for options to get closer to the goal defended by Washington Ortega, who has not had many interventions during the game.

At 40 minutes into the first half, the alarms went off in the blues, as Daniel Cataño had to leave the field of play on a stretcher.

Those led by Gamero, look for balls filtered through the good foot Cataño and Silva who will look for the tip Leonardo Castro.

For its part, the insurance team will seek to win to get into the final home runs of the League.

News in development…

See also  The hypothesis of reform of the Land Registry scares Confedilizia: we fear higher taxes for families

You may also like

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy