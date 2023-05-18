Home » Venezuela registered 63 femicides in the first four months of 2023
News

Venezuela registered 63 femicides in the first four months of 2023

Venezuela registered 63 femicides in the first four months of 2023
AME650. CARACAS (VENEZUELA), 03/08/2023.- Women demonstrate today, during the commemoration of International Women’s Day, in Caracas (Venezuela). Some 300 women protested this Wednesday in Caracas, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, to demand compliance with their labor rights, as well as improvements in regulations that cover issues such as gender violence or sexual and reproductive health, among others. . EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

In Venezuela, 63 femicides were registered during the first four months of 2023. A figure that is equivalent to the murder of a woman every 45 hours at the hands of men who belonged to the environments of the victims. Information released in a report by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Utopix.

«So far in 2023, a completed femicide is occurring every 45 hours; and a femicide in a degree of frustration, every 43 hours,” the organization said in its monthly report.

The NGO counted 16 femicides in April; that were added to the 47 computed in the first quarter of the year. Thus, Utopix He warned that “from the State there is no concrete proposal to face this problem that structurally affects the country; being essential the development of a Feminist Emergency Plan for the prevention, attention and mitigation of gender violence against women».

The states with the most femicides

Regarding the events recorded in April, the NGO indicated that the state with the most cases was Guárico, with three; followed by Zulia, with two cases; and the states of Lara, Anzoátegui, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Sucre, Miranda, Aragua, Carabobo, Táchira, Barinas and Cojedes; each with a case.

He explained that nine of the victims were mothers, leaving 13 orphaned children and adolescents; and that three were pregnant at the time they were killed.

«In three cases, the relatives of the women report mistreatment; in one case the victim had previously denounced “, and” two people were transfeminine and indigenous from the Wayuu and Pemón peoples “, she asserted.

The victimizers

He added that, out of a total of 20 feminicides, 10 are in prison; one is on the run, one committed suicide and there is no information about those involved in eight cases.

Last month, the organization also counted 18 femicides in a degree of frustration and eight completed by Venezuelans who were in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Chile.

According to this NGO, at least 236 women died at the hands of feminicides in Venezuela in 2022.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

