Millos defeated Alianza Petrolera 3-1 in El Campín

Millionaires beat Alianza Petrolera 3-1 on date 3 of the Betplay League.

The match took place for the people of the capital, although they had ups and downs, they showed hierarchy and took the three local points.

The goal that sealed the blue victory came through ‘Tico’ Vargas, who took advantage and sentenced with a header. Tonight, the set piece was the best ally of the capital team.

Millos, raised his lines and took advantage of the good foot that his midfielders have to create dangerous situations.

In a triangulation between Silva, Cataño and Pereira, it was possible to filter a ball that put striker Leonardo Castro face to goal.

For the second half, those led by Alberto Gamero had possession of the ball, which allowed them to create the game and find those spaces that were elusive in the first half.

The tie for the Barrancabermeja team came through a penalty kick taken by Steven Rodríguez, who did not forgive Moreno.

In a deconcentration of Millos’ defense, Bodhert’s team took advantage and created the opportunity from 12 steps.

The goal that opened the scoring came through Juan Pablo Vargas, who finished off a good cross from ’10’ Daniel Cataño in a set piece.

The blues remain in the lead with a difference of three points thanks to this important victory.

The ‘ambassadors’ came out onto the pitch with all their starting squad and through the ‘tiki taka’ that characterizes them they did damage to the yellow and black team.

For their part, those led by Hubert Bodhert formed a 4-2-3-1 formation that was used to counterattack through the speed of their wingers.

The next game for the blues is against Boyacá Chicó, this Saturday May 13 in Boyacá.