The OCP reviews the results for the year 2022 in numbers

The OCP reviewed the total activities and initiatives it carried out during the year 2022, with a distinguished outcome that resulted in the completion of 265 projects and the support of 190 projects, within the framework of 12 funds in partnership with Moroccan and African institutions, with the support of 600 newly established Moroccan cooperatives, and the preparation of maps for 5.4 million hectares. In eight African countries, financing 3,323 grants through the Ibn Rushd Fund for Science and Innovation, sponsoring 600 schools, and working with 16 community partners to support more than five thousand beneficiaries in a vulnerable situation.

In its activity report, the office considered that the year 2022 constituted a new year of mobilizing all its teams, both inside and outside Morocco, with the aim of keeping pace with all its partners in the best way, in the areas of social innovation, research and development, combating environmental threats, and education.

The aforementioned source revealed that the OCP Foundation participates in bringing about sustainable and important changes in Morocco and in a number of countries in the South, stressing that this collective action is placed at the service of economic and social development, the promotion of sustainable life practices and the strengthening of resilience.

He added, “We are working to encourage consensus and work jointly to prepare solutions to local, national and international challenges as well. Cooperation leads us to put our resources and the resources of our surroundings at the disposal of everyone, and to share our knowledge and skills in order to bring about change and establish social, economic and environmental justice.”

The office also indicated in the same report that it considers collective intelligence the keys to transforming its model, by supporting social innovation, noting that the sum of the initiatives that have been developed and launched in a coherent manner contribute to the empowerment of all mobilized actors and create a sustainable and noticeable positive impact.

The story of the success and rise of the Office Chérifien des Phosphates is inspiring by all standards, whether inside or outside Morocco, extending through the entire phosphate production chain, whether in the field of phosphate rock extraction, industrial processing as well as education and community development. Net income exceeded 28.2 billion dirhams during the year 2022, recording an increase of 73 percent over the previous year, which is the highest since the company was launched more than a century ago.

It is known that the beginnings of the office go back to the year 1920, through the establishment of a group to exploit the first phosphate mine in Khouribga, to start its first production in 1921 and export it in the same year, before a second mine was opened in Youssoufia in 1931 and a third in 1976 in Ibn Jarir.