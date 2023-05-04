Millos drew 1-1 with América Minero for Sudamericana

Millonarios drew 1-1 against América Mineiro, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá for the Copa Sudamericana.

The match had its ups and downs for the Colombian team, where they tried to dominate, but without their characteristic football it was very difficult for them to take the three points from the capital.

In the second half, the light blues tried to get ahead of the score, but a solid Brazilian defense prevented leaked balls from both Silva and Cataño, towards the blue tip.

The Brazilians, for their part, tried to perform a block of numerical improvement in the midfield, where long-distance shots were an alternative.

The goal of equality came in a lack of concentration of the blue defense, where they did not mark the man who entered alone, Felipe Azevedo, who put the ball into the net from a corner kick, through a strong shot.

The match took place for the blues, although they did not show collective football, they have known when to take advantage of individualities and be able to reach the rival goal.

Those led by Mancini have known how to wait and through long balls have been able to get closer to the goal defended by Álvaro Montero.

The goal that opened the scoring, came through the scorer Leonardo Castro who did not forgive a loose ball inside the area, the goalkeeper Cavichioli could do nothing.

With its starting roster, the blue team seeks to harm an America that is characterized by being a counter-hitting team, for this reason, the great responsibility today lies with Giraldo and Vásquez in giving an excellent ‘ambassador’ start.

In the first minutes, a seasoned Millos was seen, incisive and wanting to close the scoring quickly.

The next meeting for the ‘ambassadors’ will be on May 23 against Peñarol, again at home.