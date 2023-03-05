The community of content creators in Colombia is in mourning after hearing the sad news of the death of Janer Quiñones, known as ‘El Mincho’.

The 26-year-old man died at the Valle del Lili clinic, located in the south of the capital of Valle del Cauca, on Friday, March 3, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

‘El Mincho’ was recognized for his productions focused on humor and his challenges with friends, which were highly commented by his followers on his social networks. Janer Quiñones published his content mainly on Facebook, where he had more than 260,000 followers, and Instagram, where he had just under 50,000 followers.

One of the hallmarks of his humor was making fun of himself, especially his physical appearance, which made him a reference for many young people in the country.

His last video published on his YouTube channel entitled “La Cita Del Mincho” had him as the protagonist, leaving an indelible mark on his community of followers and in the world of content creators in Colombia.

The death of ‘El Mincho’ has generated a large number of reactions on social networks, where his followers and colleagues from the world of content creation have expressed their condolences and sadness at his sudden departure.