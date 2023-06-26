Mind games – the debut album by Corinna Anders Berlin News – Berlin News Leisure Current news on the Internet

Advertisement

Job offers

Mind games – the debut album by Corinna Anders

26.06.2023 12:30:25 The newcomer Corinna Anders presents hits full of heartfelt feelings paired with catchy sounds with her debut album “Gedenkenspiele”. From 05.06.2023.

With her refreshing voice, Corinna Anders takes you sensitively and emotionally into her world and her home of diverse feelings. She uses her powerful soprano voice in a variety of ways, as does her first songwriting experience, which she implemented together with successful producer André Stade (Roland Kaiser, Ireen Sheer, Claudia Jung) in the Dresden recording studio.

Corinna takes the listener into her world of thoughts. Irresistibly feminine and multi-faceted, she tells her stories and goes straight to the heart. Corinna Anders tells her own experiences, but also moments that concern neighbors, friends and acquaintances, with a playful lightness that has an infectious effect on her audience and often triggers a catchy tune.

Danceable productions from the Schlager smithy by and with hit producer André Stade round off the compositions and put the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle of your life together in a mind game. “Each song comes 100 percent from my life… they are true stories,” says the likeable singer.

Corinna Anders is also characterized by warmth and openness in her private life. She brings ambition, discipline and diligence with her. Together with her label boss Jürgen Kerber, she has an intensive and friendly working relationship, which has paved the way for her debut album over the past two years. “It’s important to have people by your side who believe in you and your goals as much as you do,” says the singer. Since her earliest childhood she has been influenced by hits. “It was our Saturday evening ritual with the family in front of the television to immerse ourselves in the colorful pop world and let go of all our worries.”

Living in a family with many children has an intense influence on her musical education. Her voice, initially trained in classical music, found her way into pop music and German hits very early on, where Corinna Anders feels at home. The record collection at home was a place of experience. Songs by Gitte Haenning and Claudia Jung accompanied her first stage experiences with her band. Her love of the German language still connects her professionally with her job as an office clerk. Corinna Anders lives and loves German hits. “My life always inspires me to think and reflect. This is where my thoughts and my songs come from. Always a melody in the ear, it is often just small sequences and impulses that ultimately create a complete song.”

Corinna Anders sings her way into Schlager hearts in a sympathetic, haunting and at the same time melancholic way. She brings her authentic and down-to-earth nature into the song productions and realizes her long-cherished dream. Composing and writing her own high-quality songs, this thought has accompanied her since she was 17 years old. The result of their collaboration with André Stade is the debut album that is now being released.

A fascinating personality who is in the middle of life and takes us into her world of hits. “I’m so proud to put my first album in your hands. It’s a milestone for me personally on the way to becoming an independent singer.” It’s probably no coincidence that the word THANK YOU is included in the album title.

The debut album “GeDANKENspiele” will be released in June 2023.

Cover photo by Sandra Schmutzler

Cover artwork and manufacturing by Corinna Walter

© + (P) 2023 XENIA Records Best.-Nr.: 14311

Distribution & Label

JAY KAY Event & Music c/o XENIA Records

The mill width 10

D- 06258 Schkopau/OT Burgliebenau

Tel. 0345-6823010

E-Mail [email protected]

XENIA Records LC-00902

Quelle: JayKay

Berlin

…



Berlin

…



Forgot Password?

to register

Current

Premium

Popular

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

