Fitness what a passion: a day in Palermo with @itsdesifit

Health

Back to Palermo, after the first three editions, GetStronger Live, an evening dedicated to fitness and well-being. The appointment is for July 7 in the suggestive setting of the Arenella complex in Palermo, the Tonnara Florio, at the Arenella Tecnonaval Canoe School.
Conceived and organized by Desiree Trioloborn in 1991, born in Palermo in 1991, with two degrees from the Luigi Bocconi University and Houstonian by adoption. Désirée now lives in Texas with her husband, Daniele and her son, Alessandro, to pursue her career in Marketing and Personal Training. In everyday life, you hold the role of Assistant Director in Marketing for EY, one of the Big Four Accounting Firms, a global giant of professional services. In her spare time, pursuing her great passion for fitness, she is a NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) certified personal trainer, with a specialization in pre and post pregnancy training.

In 2015, the passion for fitness pushes Désirée to open an Instagram profile, @itsdesifit which today has over 71,900 followers and which has led her to collaborate with Australian Instagram star and personal trainer, Kayla Itsines and her team at SWEAT, leaders in the women’s fitness sector.
In 2021 it launches its digital training platform itsdesifit.comtransforming it last February into an App available on both the App Store and Google Play, GetStronger: Fitness for Women today has the registration of more than two thousand women.

At the event on July 7, he will also be present serena patron, known on Instagram as @serefitfun: mom and career woman who has made fitness her passion. Fitness is not just a perfect body and abs in sight, but it is wellness and health, she understood this at her expense and now tries to help many women find their true path and the best version of themselves.

