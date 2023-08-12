Home » Minimum wage, Conte’s irony on La7: “They wanted to abolish the Cnel, now Meloni is enhancing it in order not to address the issue” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
Minimum wage, Conte's irony on La7: "They wanted to abolish the Cnel, now Meloni is enhancing it in order not to address the issue"

Minimum wage, Conte's irony on La7: "They wanted to abolish the Cnel, now Meloni is enhancing it in order not to address the issue"

“Did you call the summit’s interpretation ‘mischievous’? I add to the malice: it is clear that from today, since there is no counter-proposal, the ball has been thrown into the stands. They said ‘we turn to the Cnel’. Let us remember that everyone wanted to abolish it, but today the government values ​​it”. To say it, a guest on In Onda, on La7, was the president […]

