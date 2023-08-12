The Rising Numbers of Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in Italy: A Growing Concern

Italy Sees Rise in Covid Cases and Deaths, Positivity Rate Increases

The numbers of Covid in Italy continue to rise as the country battles against the ongoing pandemic. In the last week, from 4 to 10 August, 6,056 new cases were recorded, compared to 5,732 in the previous 7 days, marking an increase of approximately 5.7%.

What is concerning is the spike in deaths. There were 65 deaths reported in the past 7 days, reflecting an alarming 58.5% increase compared to the previous week when there were 41 deaths. These statistics were revealed in the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which provides an overview of the Covid-19 situation.

The positivity rate is also on the rise, standing at 5.2% compared to 4.1% in the week of July 28-August 3. This represents a significant increase of 1.1 percentage points.

However, there is a slight decline in the number of tests performed. The previous week saw 138,232 tests conducted, while the latest figures show 115,496 tests, indicating a decrease of 16.45%.

Commenting on these updated data, Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, emphasizes the importance of being vigilant and prepared for the upcoming cold season. Ricciardi states, “the confirmation of the circulation of the virus, against which not only must we not let our guard down now, but we need to prepare for the cold season, when circulation will further increase together with that of all respiratory viruses.”

With the numbers continuing to rise and the positivity rate increasing, it is crucial for Italian authorities and the public to remain vigilant and adhere to measures to prevent further spread of the virus. As the country prepares for the colder months ahead, it is essential to prioritize public health and safety in order to effectively combat the virus and protect the population.