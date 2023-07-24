Juventus, Platini: “The Agnellis did something exceptional”

THE WORD

The former French star spoke on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the family at the helm of the Juventus club: “The good times will return”

23 lug 2023

Monday 24 July the Juventus will celebrate i 100 years of the bond with the family Lambsstarted in 1923 with the presidency of Edward, the Avvocato’s father, and made special by the triumphs on the field and by the many champions who have worn the black and white shirt. Among these too Michael Platiniwho spoke about the anniversary to the microphones of Tg1: “What the Agnelli family did in Turin and in Italy was something exceptional, something that can no longer be found”, the words of the former French champion.

Platini also cited a anecdotethe one when he gave Gianni Agnelli the first one Golden Ball which had been assigned to him by France Football: “He said to me: ‘Is this all gold?’

Finally a joke about current period of Juve: “This is a bit more complicated moment, but the good times will return.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

