Home » Minister Iván Velásquez hospitalized
News

Minister Iván Velásquez hospitalized

by admin
Minister Iván Velásquez hospitalized

Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez has been hospitalized since last Friday for a urinary infection.

In a statement, the Military Hospital, located in Bogotá, reported that the head of Defense is in its facilities under multidisciplinary medical treatment with “parenteral antibiotic therapy.”

In the letter, issued at dawn this Tuesday, it is stated that, due to his “adequate and satisfactory clinical evolution”, Velásquez, 68, will be discharged in the next few hours.

The aforementioned hospital center affirms that it “will continue to provide comprehensive care” and “accompaniment” to the Minister of Defense, “respecting the privacy of the patient.” with RT

See also  Corpse in the small lake of via Sovernigo in Treviso

You may also like

Arda Güler also misses Real Madrid’s test against...

Government presented Guide for the transition of territorial...

A jewel among festivals: That was Rock im...

Young man commits suicide in San Vicente leaving...

Colombia women’s team celebrated in the dressing room...

Guilty verdicts against Abdeslam and Abrini in the...

Films by Bradley Cooper and Sofia Coppola will...

Tracking the Latest Tremors in the USA: Tuesday,...

Arabs propose astronomical salary to Mbappé, he would...

Prosecutor confirms the death of 18 prisoners in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy