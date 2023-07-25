Minister Iván Velásquez hospitalized

Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez has been hospitalized since last Friday for a urinary infection.

In a statement, the Military Hospital, located in Bogotá, reported that the head of Defense is in its facilities under multidisciplinary medical treatment with “parenteral antibiotic therapy.”

In the letter, issued at dawn this Tuesday, it is stated that, due to his “adequate and satisfactory clinical evolution”, Velásquez, 68, will be discharged in the next few hours.

The aforementioned hospital center affirms that it “will continue to provide comprehensive care” and “accompaniment” to the Minister of Defense, “respecting the privacy of the patient.” with RT

