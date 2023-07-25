The latest madness of Nick Kyrgios

27/07/2023 and las 10:00 CEST

The Australian tennis player has tattooed his entire back with characters from the famous Pokémon video game

He has gone to a studio in Los Angeles and has shared the entire process on social networks

By A or by B, Nick Kyrgios always captures all eyes, most of the time due to being involved in some controversy. The Australian is in the news again this Tuesday, but this time for a tattoo that has gone viral on social media.

The latest madness of the renowned tennis player has to do with a giant tattoo that has been engraved all over his back with the pokemon video game as the protagonist, something that everyone is talking about in the last few hours due to its spectacular nature.

Characters like Blastoise, Gengar, Snorlax, Charizard, Mewtwo, Gyarados o Dragonite They are now part of his body forever thanks to the work of up to five tattoo artists at the same time for an hour in a studio in Los Angeles, as reported by the tennis player himself through his social networks.

Just quietly, how good is Pokemon Go. Honestly been playing that more than tennis 😳😅😍 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 24, 2016

It is not the first time that Nick Kyrgios shows his love for Pokémons. The tennis player, after a defeat in the Toronto Masters 1000 in 2016published the following tweet: “How good is Pokemon Go. Honestly I’ve been playing that more than tennis“.