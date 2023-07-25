Home » Two pilots died after firefighting plane crashed in Greece
World

Two pilots died after firefighting plane crashed in Greece

by admin
Two pilots died after firefighting plane crashed in Greece

Two Greek Air Force pilots died in the crash of a firefighting plane that was helping to extinguish a forest fire on the island of Evia. According to the Greek Air Force, their plane, a Canadair CL-215, crashed into a hill early afternoon on Tuesday and caught fire. The bodies of the plane’s captain, who was 34, and his co-pilot, who was 27, were found in a rescue operation. The Greek armed forces have declared three days of mourning.

The country continues to be involved in managing the emergency linked to the serious fires which over the weekend led to the evacuation of over 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes, in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Turkey, a very popular tourist destination in this period. Three days ago, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was aware that the old Canadair CL-215s used by Greece to respond to fires – increasingly frequent in the summer months – are “old, difficult to fly and subject to malfunctions”.

See also  Aoun: "Lebanon risks a food crisis due to the war in Ukraine"

You may also like

clouds of smoke and houses on fire

Six ISIS terrorists convicted of the 2016 Brussels...

Udinese – Rodrigo Becao’s replacement chosen: here is...

“Awarding the network without compromising employment”, the point...

House of Miloš Bojanić in Montenegro | Entertainment

Russian Army Seizes Town in Lugansk: Ukrainian Army...

“I shot my sister-in-law”

ARAB REVOLUTION AND ITALY PERFORMER BY PROXY

FromSoftware brings us a long demo of Armored...

The Chinese minister who has not been seen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy