Minister of Ecology and Environment Outlines the Path to Building a Beautiful China

Government Official Highlights Efforts to Build a Beautiful China in Press Conference

On July 27, the Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu, provided updates on the progress of ecological and environmental protection in China during a series of press conferences. The conferences, organized by the Information Office of the State Council, focused on the theme of “Commitment from Authoritative Departments”.

During the conferences, Minister Huang discussed the systematic deployment of major tasks and strategic measures to build a beautiful China in an all-round way. He highlighted the significance of the National Conference on Ecological and Environmental Protection, which was held from July 17 to 18 in Beijing. General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the conference and delivered an important speech that provided guidance on handling various major relationships in the development of ecological civilization in China.

Minister Huang emphasized that the five major relationships outlined by General Secretary Xi Jinping are vital in promoting the construction of a beautiful China and accelerating the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. These relationships include the connection between high-quality development and high-level protection, the balance between natural and artificial restoration, and the importance of both “dual carbon” commitments and independent actions.

In the following five years, Huang Runqiu stated that the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will continue to fight against pollution and improve the guarantee system for building a beautiful China. The focus will be on enhancing the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the ecosystem, as well as actively promoting carbon neutrality. These efforts aim to establish a bottom line of safety and further improve the guarantee system for building a beautiful China.

Regarding the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection, Minister Huang stated that they complement and support each other. High-level protection serves as a crucial foundation for achieving high-quality development. Through zoning management, environmental impact assessments, and pollution reduction measures, the Ministry will ensure the protection of the environment while promoting high-quality development. Additionally, policy tools such as increased financial investment, green finance, and ecological compensation mechanisms will contribute to both the construction of ecological and environmental protection projects and the development of the environmental protection industry.

Huang Runqiu also outlined the key measures taken by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment to promote high-quality development and high-level protection. These measures included strengthening prevention at the source of the ecological environment, promoting the synergy of pollution reduction and carbon reduction, implementing major ecological and environmental protection projects, and creating a green development highland. The Ministry aims to achieve coordinated development in regions such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River Economic Belt through joint prevention and control mechanisms.

Minister Huang also discussed the role of the central ecological and environmental protection inspector in ensuring the success of these efforts. Since 2013, significant progress has been made in reducing pollution levels and improving air quality in China. However, the first half of this year has seen a slight increase in PM2.5 concentration and a decrease in the number of days with good air quality due to weather conditions and increased emissions.

To address this, the Ministry will accelerate the promotion of the “Action Plan for Continuous Improvement of Air Quality”. Efforts will focus on strictly controlling the increment of pollution, reducing emission stocks through various projects, and continuing to increase supervision and assistance. The central ecological and environmental protection inspector will play a crucial role in implementing these measures and addressing key issues.

Minister Huang concluded by expressing confidence in China‘s continued progress in promoting high-quality development, protecting the environment, and building a beautiful China. He emphasized that the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will continue to prioritize green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, intensify the battle against pollution, and plan a new round of inspections to ensure the country’s environmental goals are met.

Overall, the press conferences provided valuable insights into China‘s efforts to strengthen ecological and environmental protection and comprehensively promote the construction of a beautiful China. The commitment from authoritative departments, led by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, demonstrates the country’s dedication to achieving sustainable and harmonious development while protecting the environment.

