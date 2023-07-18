Minister of Mines and Energy investigated for irregular use of her position

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation decided to open a preliminary investigation against the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres, due to accusations of alleged irregular use of her position to influence a Colombian Migration agent. The investigation focuses on the management of the official to facilitate the departure of her minor son from the country in January 2023, despite not having the permission required by law.

According to the Disciplinary Investigation Chamber, the circumstances in which Irene Vélez would have persuaded the Colombian Migration server to allow her son to leave without the necessary legal permission for this type of situation will be examined in detail.

The opening of this inquiry arose as a result of information disseminated by the media, which made publicly aware of possible irregularities in the actions of the minister. This case has generated great interest on the part of public opinion, since it involves a high-ranking government official and calls into question her transparency and ethics in the exercise of her position.

It is important to note that, up to now, these accusations are merely the subject of investigation and do not imply a definitive conviction or sanction for the Minister of Mines and Energy. The prior investigation seeks to collect evidence and testimonies that allow clarifying the situation and, subsequently, taking the corresponding disciplinary actions if any fault or irregularity is found.

So far, the minister has not publicly commented on these accusations.

