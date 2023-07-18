Home » Steph Curry holds the Paris 2024 door open
Sports

Steph Curry holds the Paris 2024 door open

by admin
Steph Curry holds the Paris 2024 door open

During an interview with ESPN, Steph Curry kept open the possibility of participating in Paris 2024 with Team USA. The Warriors star has never competed in the Olympics in his career, but did win two World Cups in 2010 in Turkey and 2014 in Spain. “It’s the only thing I’m missing, and coach (Kerr, ed) makes fun of me because I’ve never won it,” said Curry referring to the Olympic gold medal. “I will be rooting for the guys who play at the World Cup, I know they will do great and win the gold medal. I don’t know what’s going to happen next summer, but the fact that Coach Kerr is the coach is definitely a bonus. If it were up to me, I’d play every day for him, we’ll see what happens.”

See also  The Red Star ultras burn the banner stolen from the Rome-Corriere TV Fedayeen

You may also like

Austria extends with sports director Ortlechner

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Gilles Rampillon on Robert Budzynski: “He created an...

A fight in the street? For the goalkeeper...

Ronaldo Declares Saudi League Superior to MLS and...

Leeds United: EFL approves £170m takeover by 49ers...

Thiem moves into the round of 16 in...

Robert Budzynski, former sporting director of Nantes, is...

Cristiano Ronaldo Reignites Debate: Is the Saudi Arabian...

AT THE ATHENS 2004 GAMES, AHMED AL-MAKTOUM CONQUERS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy