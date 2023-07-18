Steph Curry holds the Paris 2024 door open

During an interview with ESPN, Steph Curry kept open the possibility of participating in Paris 2024 with Team USA. The Warriors star has never competed in the Olympics in his career, but did win two World Cups in 2010 in Turkey and 2014 in Spain. “It’s the only thing I’m missing, and coach (Kerr, ed) makes fun of me because I’ve never won it,” said Curry referring to the Olympic gold medal. “I will be rooting for the guys who play at the World Cup, I know they will do great and win the gold medal. I don’t know what’s going to happen next summer, but the fact that Coach Kerr is the coach is definitely a bonus. If it were up to me, I’d play every day for him, we’ll see what happens.”

