Minister of Tourism points out that this is the year of surfing in the country – Diario La Página

The Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez, together with the vice president of the International Surfing Association (ISA) Karin Sierralta, participated this morning in a television interview, in which they classified the country as a point of reference for the world of surfing.

Morena Valdez, pointed out that “this 2023 is establishing itself as the year of surfing in El Salvador”, due to the positive changes in public security, which has made the country a national and foreign tourist attraction point.

“We are already in the showcase of the world, that is achieved by President Nayib Bukele with the security strategy that is 100% key for tourism,” said the minister.

In this sense, Karin Sierralta, reiterated the positive attraction that the country reflects, which made it so that El Salvador is the first country to host six surfing events with first-level categories developed in the same year.

“Personally I have known El Salvador for 25 years. I am a witness to the positive transformation that El Salvador has had. The waves are world class. The tournament is spectacular. El Salvador has become the star organizer of surf events. Persistence makes perfection and they have been improving year after year”, he said.

In addition, the vice president of ISA added that thanks to the commitment of the Government, the Surf City project is unique in the world for those who live through the philosophy of surfing.

“I come to the country many times. Feel proud of the beaches you have, you are in a paradisiacal place, people pay thousands of dollars to spend a couple of days in your country,” Sierralta asserted in the interview.

By Marcela Juarez