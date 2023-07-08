Ministry changes the federal youth games

Federal youth games at a primary school (imago / JOKER)

The change means: It’s no longer just about who is the fastest? And who can throw the furthest? The main thing is that everyone moves and has fun doing it.

Many like that. Sports associations say: Children who are not very athletic found the federal youth games bad. They were ashamed when they were worse than others. The associations believe that when it’s no longer just about winning, children have more fun in sport. Maybe then they’ll do more sport.

But there is also criticism. For example, from teachers’ associations and from the Berlin Senator for Education. They think it’s important for children to compare themselves. That’s what competitions are good for. And they say: Even children have to learn that performance is important.

