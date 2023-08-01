Ministry of Agriculture issues guidance to combat negative effects of typhoon rainfall on vegetable production

Recent Heavy Rainfalls Negatively Impact Vegetable Production in China

By Shu Mengqing

In recent days, many regions in China have been experiencing heavy rainfall as a result of the ongoing typhoon. This excessive rain has had a detrimental effect on the growth and production of vegetables. To combat this issue, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has released guidance to ensure a stable production and supply of vegetables.

One area that has been particularly affected is the Mancun Vegetable Planting Base in Huaxian County, Henan Province. Currently in the market season for seasonal vegetables, the heavy rainfall has disrupted the production and picking processes.

Gao Jun, a Senior Agronomist at the Huaxian Agricultural Technology Promotion Center, emphasized the importance of taking appropriate measures in response to the continuous rainfall. He advised implementing effective drainage systems, repairing and strengthening vegetable production facilities and equipment, and ensuring prompt harvesting and replanting after heavy rains. This will help minimize the impact of the rainfall on vegetable production.

Furthermore, the combination of strong winds and rain can cause vegetables to fall, result in field waterlogging, and induce diseases. In light of these challenges, local authorities have organized growers to hurriedly harvest mature vegetables while actively seeking out merchants to maintain sales channels.

In response to these recent weather conditions, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has issued guidelines for vegetable farmers to prevent further damage caused by super typhoons and heavy rainfall. The guidelines recommend proactive measures such as strengthening melons, scaffolding, and greenhouses in advance. Additionally, for areas that have experienced light damage and have managed to preserve a high percentage of seedlings, it is recommended to support the plants promptly. Disease prevention measures and foliar fertilizer spraying are also advised to promote growth and improve plant stress resistance, thus restoring vegetable growth as quickly as possible. Moreover, the guidelines highlight the importance of sowing fast-growing leafy vegetables in batches and in stages and timely planting autumn crops like beans and melons. These measures aim to reduce the impact on future crop production and ensure a stable supply of vegetables.

Despite the challenges caused by the heavy rainfall, the government and agricultural experts are working together to minimize the consequences and ensure a steady production and supply of vegetables. By implementing the recommended measures and providing technical guidance to farmers, it is hoped that vegetable production will recover swiftly and meet the demands of the market and consumers.

