original title:The National Consumption Promotion Work Video and Telephone Conference Held

On March 1, the National Consumption Promotion Work Video and Telephone Conference was held in Beijing. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting fully implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference, implements the requirements of the National Business Work Conference, summarizes the consumption promotion work in 2022, analyzes the current consumption situation, and deploys the next step Focus on consumption promotion. Sheng Qiuping, a member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great significance and responsibility to do a good job in promoting consumption. Commercial departments at all levels must resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, focus on restoring and expanding consumption, organize a series of activities for the “2023 Consumption Boost Year” on the basis of implementing existing policies and measures, and actively promote the introduction of new policies and measures. Work measures, stabilize bulk consumption such as automobiles and home furnishing, cultivate and expand new types of consumption, continue to optimize consumption platform carriers, and enhance the fundamental role of consumption in economic development.

Comrades from relevant departments and bureaus of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the People’s Bank of China, the National Bureau of Statistics, and the Ministry of Commerce attended the meeting at the main venue. Comrades in charge of the competent commercial departments of the provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and the offices of the Ministry of Commerce’s special commissioners in various places attended the meeting in branch venues in various places.

