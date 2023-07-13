Ministry of Defense accompanied the opening of the Police Intelligence Summit

During the opening of the XV Summit of the Latin American and Caribbean Police Intelligence Community, the Vice Minister for Defense and Security Policies, Alberto Lara, called on the 22 member countries of the summit to strengthen joint work, to counteract phenomena shared by nations such as smuggling, drug trafficking and multi-crime.

According to Vice Minister Lara, given the criminal threat facing Colombia, intelligence, judicial cooperation and the prosecution of smuggling and money laundering must be strengthened, but this cannot be achieved if there is no support among all countries.

“Within the planned actions, a central focus is on strengthening intelligence as a fundamental tool to anticipate, prevent, and counteract common threats, to combat transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, crimes against the environment, money laundering, and other forms of delinquency that threaten our peace and security”, highlighted the Vice Minister.

The XV Summit of the Latin American and Caribbean Community of Police Intelligence CLACIP, is a mechanism for the consolidation and application of strategies that facilitate the fight against transnational crime. It was created on February 18, 2005 within the framework of the II International Intelligence Meeting and the IV Summit of the Andean Community of Police Intelligence (CAIP).

During this summit, Vice Minister Alberto Lara also explained Colombia’s new anti-drug policy, stressing that “what matters to us today is going after the business owners, going after the most important links in the criminal chain, who intend to stay with the benefits.”

Lastly, Vice Minister Lara invited the National Police, together with the various intelligence agencies in Latin America and some European countries such as Spain, Belgium and Germany that are present at the summit, to seek to be agents of change, promoting a modern, efficient and above all ethical police intelligence, which responds to the needs of society and adapts to the challenges of the 21st century.

This summit will take place on July 13 and 14 at the National Police Officers Club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

