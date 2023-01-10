On January 10, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference.

On January 10, the Chinese Embassy in South Korea issued a notice on suspending the issuance of short-term visas for Korean citizens to China. A reporter asked, will China take similar measures against other countries?

Wang Wenbin said that after China released the overall plan for the “Class B and B control” of the new crown virus infection and the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, many countries expressed their welcome, but a few countries announced that they would impose entry restrictions on passengers from China. In this regard, China has fully communicated with relevant countries with the utmost sincerity and a pragmatic attitude, and introduced in detail the scientificity and rationality of China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention measures and China‘s current domestic epidemic situation. Regrettably, however, a small number of countries still insist on adopting discriminatory entry restrictions against China in disregard of scientific facts and the actual situation of the epidemic in their own countries. China firmly opposes this and will take reciprocal measures.

Wang Wenbin said that we once again call on the relevant countries to proceed from the facts, formulate scientific and appropriate epidemic prevention measures, and should not take the opportunity to engage in political manipulation, should not have discriminatory practices, and should not affect normal personnel exchanges, exchanges and cooperation between countries.