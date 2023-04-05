The Civil Aeronautics of Colombia confirmed that, as of this Wednesday, April 5, the use of face masks will no longer be mandatory in the country’s airports or on flights that are carried out by air in Colombia. This measure was made known through Resolution #555 of the Ministry of Health, which lifts the biosecurity measures established for airports and aircraft regarding the Covid 19 virus pandemic.

The suspension of the use of masks applies in all airport terminals in the country, as well as inside aircraft. However, the use of a mask is recommended for people over 60 years of age with comorbidities or respiratory symptoms.

In addition, the resolution also determined that the request for the vaccination card or the Covid-19 tests for travelers arriving in Colombian territory will no longer be mandatory.