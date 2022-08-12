Original title: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Improve the performance of the whole machine and actively enrich 5G terminal products

Source: People’s Daily Online

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 11 (Reporter Shen Jiaping) On August 10, the 2022 World 5G Conference opened in Harbin, Heilongjiang. Zhang Yunming, a member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in his speech that the upstream and downstream of the industry chain are encouraged to work together to continuously improve the performance of the whole machine and actively enrich 5G terminal products.

Zhang Yunming emphasized that my country is in a critical period of transforming its development mode, optimizing its economic structure, and transforming its growth drivers. It has become an inevitable choice to promote the digital transformation of the economy and improve the modernization level of the industrial chain and supply chain. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will seize the historical opportunity of 5G development, focus on improving the modernization level of the 5G industrial chain and supply chain, comprehensively promote the commercial deployment and large-scale application of 5G, cultivate and expand new momentum for economic development, and enable 5G to better empower entities and services. society and the benefit of the people.

The first is to build and share together to improve network support capabilities. Adhere to the principle of being moderately advanced, carry out 5G network construction in a stable and orderly manner, continue to improve the depth and breadth of network coverage, and promote the large-scale development of virtual private networks in the 5G industry.

The second is symbiosis and symbiosis to prosper the industrial development ecology. Encourage the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain to cooperate with each other, continue to improve the performance of the whole machine, actively enrich 5G terminal products, speed up to make up for the shortcomings of core chips, key components and other fields, and improve the resilience and supply capacity of the industrial chain.

The third is to promote co-creation and deepen industry application practice. Combined with the needs of individual users and the industry, we will give full play to the role of enterprises in innovation, continue to deepen cross-departmental cooperation, strengthen the linkage between ministries and provinces, and take multiple measures to accelerate the development of large-scale 5G applications.

The fourth is to discuss a win-win situation and expand international exchanges and cooperation. Advocate for governments, industries, and academia to deepen international cooperation in technology, standards, frequencies, industries, and applications based on the concepts of equality, cooperation, and sharing.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: