Home News Minute by minute: this is how the taxi driver strike is going in Pereira and Dosquebradas.
News

Minute by minute: this is how the taxi driver strike is going in Pereira and Dosquebradas.

by admin
Minute by minute: this is how the taxi driver strike is going in Pereira and Dosquebradas.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, spokespersons for the taxi drivers met with some members of the National Government, among them, the Minister of Transportation Guillermo Francisco Reyes González. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the problems that afflict this union; however, the “Dialogue Table” ended quickly, as the drivers indicated that there were no guarantees.

After the failed meeting between the National Government and the representatives of the taxi drivers union, the drivers announced that the National Taxi Drivers Strike was still going strong for this Wednesday, February 22, in the main cities of Colombia, including Pereira and Dosquebradas.

The concentration points are:

  • Valher in Dosquebradas
  • Saint Louis, entrance to Canaan
  • roundabout of corals
  • Makro roundabout in Dosquebradas.
  • roundabout of turin
  • buy it

The photojournalists from El Diario have made a tour of the concentration points of the taxi drivers and these are the ones they have found.

6:30a.m.

Concentration of a small group of taxi drivers at the Makro roundabout in Dosquebradas. Units of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad of the Colombian National Police, guard in this place, to guarantee the safety of both the drivers and the Dos Quebradenses. Likewise, transit agents regulate mobility at this strategic point in Dosquebradas

Photo: The Journal

Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal

7:00a.m

Traffic on the César Gaviria Trujillo Viaduct runs normally, even citizens have turned to bicycles to continue with their daily tasks.

Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal

7:15a.m.

Héctor Fabio Artunduaga, manager of the Pereira Transport Terminal announces that it is operating continuously. However, he claims that there are no taxis.

See also  He crashes into a rock after being thrown into the void: Mustafa Kia dies at 36

Photo: The Journal
Photo: El Diario – File

7: 30 a.m

Megabús announced that the System operates with all its trunk routes, although there are some delays in the Turin sector. Feeder routes #29 and #30 from Málaga and Llano Grande are suspended.

Photo: Provided by Megabús
Photo: Provided by Megabús

7:55 a.m. The Turtle Plan begins on the Armenia – Pereira road

Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal

You may also like

The wait is over: “TQG”, by Shakira in...

No abuse in resort in Stintino, 11 defendants...

Captured in Maní, a teacher accused of sexually...

【Evening News】Students in Beijing concentrated on fever, many...

Artificial Intelligence as a citizen security tool.

F1: test in Bahrain, without appeal before the...

Tense calm continues in southern Cauca

Involving 18 points in four major aspects, Hunan...

Edge and Fincantieri sign a cooperation agreement at...

This is how the day goes by in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy