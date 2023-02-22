On the afternoon of this Tuesday, spokespersons for the taxi drivers met with some members of the National Government, among them, the Minister of Transportation Guillermo Francisco Reyes González. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the problems that afflict this union; however, the “Dialogue Table” ended quickly, as the drivers indicated that there were no guarantees.

After the failed meeting between the National Government and the representatives of the taxi drivers union, the drivers announced that the National Taxi Drivers Strike was still going strong for this Wednesday, February 22, in the main cities of Colombia, including Pereira and Dosquebradas.

The concentration points are:

Valher in Dosquebradas

Saint Louis, entrance to Canaan

roundabout of corals

Makro roundabout in Dosquebradas.

roundabout of turin

buy it

The photojournalists from El Diario have made a tour of the concentration points of the taxi drivers and these are the ones they have found.

6:30a.m.

Concentration of a small group of taxi drivers at the Makro roundabout in Dosquebradas. Units of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad of the Colombian National Police, guard in this place, to guarantee the safety of both the drivers and the Dos Quebradenses. Likewise, transit agents regulate mobility at this strategic point in Dosquebradas

7:00a.m

Traffic on the César Gaviria Trujillo Viaduct runs normally, even citizens have turned to bicycles to continue with their daily tasks.

7:15a.m.

Héctor Fabio Artunduaga, manager of the Pereira Transport Terminal announces that it is operating continuously. However, he claims that there are no taxis.

7: 30 a.m

Megabús announced that the System operates with all its trunk routes, although there are some delays in the Turin sector. Feeder routes #29 and #30 from Málaga and Llano Grande are suspended.

7:55 a.m. The Turtle Plan begins on the Armenia – Pereira road