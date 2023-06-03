Mobile communications expansion along the rail network further than planned

Positive results for the expansion of the mobile phone network along the rail network: After two years of cooperation between Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom, 97 percent of the main traffic routes are covered by mobile phones. To this end, the network operator has built 300 new mobile phone masts and expanded or modernized 700 locations.

200 Mbit/s on all main traffic routes

According to Telekom, it exceeds the specifications of the Federal Network Agency. The requirements of the authority stipulate a data speed of 100 Mbit/s on all main traffic routes and 50 Mbit/s on secondary routes. 200 Mbit/s are already available on 97 percent of the main routes LTE network possible.

In June 2021, Deutsche Bahn and the network operator began their cooperation. The aim is to provide the route network with high-speed mobile communications without any gaps by the end of 2026. Three-digit millions were invested in this. The following intermediate stages have been agreed: The expansion along the main traffic routes with ICE and IC connections should be completed by the end of 2024; a further 13,800 kilometers on heavily frequented routes with more than 2,000 travelers per day by the end of 2025. Both goals have already been achieved by more than 90 percent. The remaining dead spots were eliminated more quickly than the cooperation agreement had envisaged.

Radio-permeable panes improve reception

Deutsche Bahn is also doing its part to improve surfing and telephoning for passengers. New long-distance trains are equipped with mobile phone transparent windows. Local trains can be retrofitted on request, for example by processing the train windows with laser technology.

Tunnels, embankments and Co.: Where expansion is difficult

A fundamental building block for successful network expansion are suitable locations for mobile phone masts. Deutsche Bahn provides the infrastructure for this, including land, areas on buildings and fiber optic connections. Tunnel sections pose a particular challenge. Tunnel tubes are supplied with radio signals from the outside. However, the range of the radio masts reaches its limits over long and curved distances. In such cases, the tunnels must be temporarily closed to traffic in order to install additional antennas.

In the next few months, the focus will be on sections of track where the expansion is particularly challenging. These include locations that are under nature or monument protection, steep slopes and embankments or very limited building areas.