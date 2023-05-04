Home » Mobile phone slipped into the bathtub: 16-year-old died
News

Mobile phone slipped into the bathtub: 16-year-old died

by admin
Mobile phone slipped into the bathtub: 16-year-old died

The incident happened near the southern Italian city of Avellino on Tuesday evening. The girl was the daughter of a well-known local businessman.

It is believed that the mobile phone, which was plugged into the socket with a charger, slipped into the water while the girl was on the phone. This could have triggered the deadly short circuit. The young woman let out a loud scream, and the friend on the phone then called the police. The rescue workers rushed to the apartment, but they could only determine the death of the girl. The body was autopsied.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The total investment of 35 projects in Yueyang starts to exceed 45 billion yuan- Huasheng Online

You may also like

Let’s dignify the field

“Indigenous justice is not a punishment, it is...

ANALYSIS FLASH: Warburg Research lowers Deutsche Post to...

Debt debate in the US

UN experts denounce prison overcrowding

Welser Stadtfest is now becoming an annual fixed...

The amulet. Arnoldo Palacios – Chocó7días.com

Madagascar: UN experts denounce prison overcrowding – Capsud.net

Titleless May and June? Toni Kroos: “The season...

Diocese of Valledupar will hold Expo María 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy