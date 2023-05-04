Mobile phone slipped into the bathtub: 16-year-old died

The incident happened near the southern Italian city of Avellino on Tuesday evening. The girl was the daughter of a well-known local businessman.
It is believed that the mobile phone, which was plugged into the socket with a charger, slipped into the water while the girl was on the phone. This could have triggered the deadly short circuit. The young woman let out a loud scream, and the friend on the phone then called the police. The rescue workers rushed to the apartment, but they could only determine the death of the girl. The body was autopsied.
