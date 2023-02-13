Home News Mobility solution in the Popa sector
Mobility solution in the Popa sector

In Dosquebradas, the construction of a mobility solution in the Popa sector is being carried out, consisting of enabling an intersection in the place, with which it seeks to solve the problem of pedestrians, people with disabilities and older adults to cross the Avenue Simón Bolívar towards the César Gaviria Trujillo Viaduct.

With this construction, an additional alternative is provided for those who go from the municipality of Dosquebradas to Pereira or back, which has already been put into service with the traffic light network.

“This is one of the important projects to highlight in this administration since congestion is reduced by 60% in these sectors, this is part of the project to modernize the municipal traffic light network and which is currently in a 100% repowered and modernized with the latest technology; We only need the monitoring center with which all mobility problems will be controlled and security guaranteed. This project has an investment of $260 million, including civil works and all the traffic light devices that have been operating in the municipality,” said the Secretary of Traffic and Mobility, Ángela Jazmín Hidalgo.

