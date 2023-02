It can be inguinal, femoral, umbilical, hiatal and other types yet, but the definition of hernia is valid for all: a spill of bowel from the wall of the muscle or tissue that contains it. Marco Klinger interviewed Giampiero Campanelli, director of the Hernia Center of the Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan for the Medicina Top TV format, produced by Italpress. fsc/gsl/abr/mrv