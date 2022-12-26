Molotov cocktails were thrown during the night in the parking lot for the staff of the Roman prison of Rebibbia for women. It gives news Gennaro DeFaziogeneral secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police, reporting, in a note, that Nic’s investigations are underway on this “umpteenth act of intimidation, fortunately without serious consequences”.

“While in Milan seven prisoners of the circuit still improperly defined as minors were escaping, given that the age of the inmates can go up to 25 years, and fires were set, in Rome the safety of the operators was attacked with Molotov cocktails thrown in the parking lot at them confidential”, comments the trade unionist, according to whom “a prison decree is needed which, as a matter of urgency, deals with the emergency and strengthens the penitentiary police missing by 18 thousand units”, but, he adds, “an enabling law is also needed for comprehensive reforms that reengineer the criminal enforcement system, restructure the Department of Prison Administration and the Department of Juvenile and Community Justice and reorganize the Prison Police Corps”.