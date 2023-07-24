Monaguenses commemorated the birth of the Liberator Simón Bolívar

The governor of the Monagas state, Ernesto Luna; Accompanied by the mayoress of Maturín, Ana Fuentes, they led the protocol acts in the Bolívar square in Maturín for the 240th birth of the Liberator Simon Bolivar.

Both authorities were accompanied by the Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Integral Defense Operational Zone (Zodi 52) Monagas, G/D Argilda Querales, regional deputies and other representatives of public powers.

The acts included a mass in the San Simón church, a military parade with the participation of 120 troops, a floral offering to the father of the Nation and a special session of the Monagas State Socialist Legislative Council.

In this commemoration that also coincides with the Bicentennial of the Naval Battle of Lake Maracaibo and the day of the Venezuelan Navy, the regional president imposed the order of Andrés Eloy Blanco, in his first class, on frigate captain Luis Marín Roa for his honorable military career.

“I congratulate the Venezuelan Armed Forces on this memorable day for Bolivarians and revolutionaries, when the 240th anniversary of the birth of the Liberator Simón Bolívar is celebrated, who is an example to follow in the tasks and commitments that we revolutionaries assume. Bolívar precursor of the socialist idea, following the premise of the need of man in freedom leading his own destiny and his system of government: of justice and equality. Today we feel proud to be deeply Bolivarian,” said Luna.

Governor Ernesto Luna and Mayor Ana Fuentes honor the Liberator of the country, Simón Bolívar. The governor of the state of Monagas, Ernesto Luna, imposes the Andrés Eloy Blanco Order in its first class on the frigate captain, Luis Marín Roa.

Also read:

Honors are paid to Simón Bolívar in Santa Bárbara de Tapirín

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

