Monday 4 December, online seminar on the topic of sustainable tourism – Environment

Interesting initiative for those involved in environmental education, the one organized by Eco&Eco Ecology&economywhich will be held online and open to all interested parties.

The webinar

Online appointment on Monday 4 December, from 5pm to 7pm, with the seminar held as part of a European Citizenship project for the Union of Municipalities of the Trebbia and Luretta Valleys. The project has the primary objective of introducing the Municipalities and Associations of Val Trebbia and Val Tidone to co-planning practices, and of supporting them in the development of sustainable tourism and territorial promotion projects that can be nominated for European programmes.

The project is financed by the Emilia-Romagna Region and promoted by the Unione montana Valli Trebbia e Luretta, with the technical support of eco&eco srl.

The webinar that the researcher from the University of Bologna, Daniel Finch Race, will hold on the topic of sustainable tourism is entitled ‘The perspective of the human sciences for the environment in tourism valorisation’. The speaker is a UNIBO researcher who has been studying Environmental Humanities for several years, i.e. the ways in which art and culture can convey the environmental message.

>> Here is the poster, with the link to the Zoom platform

Sustainable tourism in the Metaproject

Sustainable tourism is one of the four themes (together with Agenda 2030, plastic-free circular economy, social landscapes) on which the Metaproject of the Sustainability Education network focused, originating from co-planning work by the education centers to Sustainability (Ceas) together with the contribution of expert partners, including Eco&eco Ecologia&economia itself. The Metaproject, presented on the occasion of World Sustainability Education Week 2023lays the foundations for the activity of the regional network between now and 2030.